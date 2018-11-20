'It's a bitter pill to swallow': Amy Broadhurst reacts to controversial loss

Dundalk boxer Amy Broadhurst lost out on a bronze medal in India this afternoon when she lost her fight to India's own Simranjit Kaur.

The quarter-final of the World Women's Elite Championships has come in for criticism with some decisions causing controversy.

Broadhurst described the loss as "a bitter pill to swallow" saying that she had a good feeling ahead of the match although she knew it would be tough to face Kaur in her home country.

The 21-year-old was denied a point for what appeared a clear knock-down, and was also docked a point in the third round for 'slapping'.

I thought without the warning I could have got it but when I received the public warning for landing a clear shot I knew I wasn't going to get it

Despite her disappointment, she spoke positively about the future in a social media post.

"I'm 21, I have 10 years to take over the world. I'm no. 5 in the world in my first elite tournament. I know there are positives to take."

After a long year with many positives, Broadhurst will return to the ring in the new year.

Bittersweet day. Amy Broadhurst gave a mighty performance but just fell short on the scorecards. Kellie Harrington moves on to fight 4 of 5 with a medal secured. Another excellent performance from #TeamIreland 🇮🇪 at the Female World Championships. pic.twitter.com/cSDn1Teglx — Bernard Dunne (@Bernard_Dunne) November 20, 2018

There were was no such controversy for Kellie Harrington.

The Dublin lightweight is guaranteed at least a bronze following her unanimous decision win over Canada’s Caroline Veyre.

Harrington will return to the ring on Thursday for her semi-final with Kazakhstan’s Karina Ibragimova.

