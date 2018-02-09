Italy coach Conor O'Shea expecting high-scoring Six Nations clash with Ireland

Italy coach Conor O'Shea is expecting a high scoring Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

The former Ireland full back is hoping to create an upset against his old team, in response to last week's heavy defeat at home to England.

Ireland scored nine tries in Rome last year, but O'Shea says the Azzuri have no intention of sitting back in Dublin.

Both teams hold their eve of match Captain's run on the Lansdowne Road pitch today.

In Pro 14, Leinster, Ulster and Connacht are all in action this evening.

The Eastern Province can replace the Scarlets at the top their conference, if they beat Edinburgh in Scotland.

Ulster begin life after Les Kiss with the visit of the Southern Kings to Belfast.

Connacht welcome the Ospreys to the Sportsground.

All of the Pro14 games kick off at 7.35pm.