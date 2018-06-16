Italy bounce back with win over Japan in Kobe

Italy bounced back from last weekend's disappointing first-Test defeat against Japan with a 25-22 win in Kobe to level their two-match series.

First-half tries from Tommaso Benvenuti and Leonardo Ghiraldini gave the visitors a 12-3 half-time lead, and after Jake Polledri extended their advantage, Japan launched an impressive comeback, scoring two tries in quick succession to close the gap to two points.

Two Tommaso Allan penalties gave Italy breathing space and although Kotaro Matsushima scored a late try, Italy held on.

- PA