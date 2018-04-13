#ItaliaLovesMichaelOliver trends on Twitter after fans abuse referee's wife

Michael Oliver has received a show of support from Italian football fans after the dramatics of Wednesday night led some fans to attack him and his wife on social media.

Oliver had taken charge of Juventus' Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid, and in the final minutes, he awarded Madrid a penalty and sent off Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon for protesting.

Michael Oliver awards a penalty during Champions League quarter-final second leg between Real Madrid and Juventus. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images)

At 3-0 and heading for extra-time, Cristiano Ronaldo scored from to spot to make an aggregate score of 4-3, meaning Madrid advanced to the semi-final.

Buffon's fury toward Oliver continued after the game with the famous shot-stopper stating the English ref had "rubbish in place of a heart."

As reported by the BBC, Oliver's wife Lucy - who is also a referee - was abused on social media after the game.

Since, Italian fans have come out in defence of the Olivers with #ItaliaLovesMichaelOliver trending on Twitter and many condemning the abuse.


By Steve Neville

