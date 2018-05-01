'It was nice to get indoors!' Lidl National League players gather before facing off in finals

Eight of the top players involved in this weekend's Lidl National League Finals met for a theatre-themed photoshoot at the Helix in DCU today.

There is sure to be high drama the next time they meet again this Bank Holiday weekend, when the destiny of the league titles will be decided.

Sarah Rowe (Mayo), Sinead Aherne (Dublin), Sinead Greene (Cavan), Samantha Lambert (Tipperary), Niamh O'Sullivan (Meath), Mary Rose Kelly (Wexford), Paula Murray (Louth) and Sarah Hogan (Wicklow) went centre stage to promote the games.

The Division 1 and 2 Finals will be played on Sunday at Parnell Park, followed by the Division 3 and 4 Finals on Monday in Birr.

- Digital desk