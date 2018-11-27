'It takes mental toughness' - Manager Sean Dyche confident Burnley can bounce back

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says last night's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Newcastle was very frustrating.

His side couldn't find an equaliser after falling 2-0 behind.

It means they're still just a point clear of the relegation places.

But Dyche says he feels his players aren't far away from turning around their poor start to the season:

"It takes work, it certainly takes mental toughness and I think we've got a bit of that. It takes resilience to the fact that there will be questions asked but we've been through that before - made no mistake," he said.

"Rarely are we a fancied team. We've had to fight for everything we've got so far and we'll continue to do so."

- Digital Desk