'It takes mental toughness' - Manager Sean Dyche confident Burnley can bounce back
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says last night's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Newcastle was very frustrating.
His side couldn't find an equaliser after falling 2-0 behind.
It means they're still just a point clear of the relegation places.
But Dyche says he feels his players aren't far away from turning around their poor start to the season:
"It takes work, it certainly takes mental toughness and I think we've got a bit of that. It takes resilience to the fact that there will be questions asked but we've been through that before - made no mistake," he said.
"Rarely are we a fancied team. We've had to fight for everything we've got so far and we'll continue to do so."
- Digital Desk
