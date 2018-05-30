'It sounds messed up but I feel 22 again': James O'Donoghue on the insecurities driving him to win back Kerry place

By Stephen Barry

James O'Donoghue is "mad for road" after fully recovering from a series of injuries.

The 2014 Footballer of the Year had operations on both his shoulders in 2015, and in recent months has suffered calf and hamstring strains.

"It was my own fault for most of them because if you get a injury, you have to get that injury right," he told Off the Ball on Newstalk.

"You might get away with playing early, but six weeks down the line, something else will catch up with you because you have compensated in some way."

However, he believes he's on the right road ahead of the championship this year.

"I'm mad for road now. It just flies around. It's nice to watch a couple of other games, get a perspective of what's going on in the championship and then concentrate on your own job.

"I'm happy enough with it because I feel 22 again. It sounds messed up but I've come in and I'm not sure about where I am in the panel and the team. I've got those insecurities again which drive you.

"Your progression is going to be different so you can't be the same player again. I've come back a bit different and more tuned into the game.

"I feel good."