'It makes my blood boil': Damien Duff blasts GAA 'dinosaurs' for Liam Miller match stance

Damien Duff has blasted the "dinosaurs" in the GAA for their stance on opening Páirc Uí Chaoimh for a Liam Miller tribute match.

As top GAA officials meet with organising committee members today to discuss the location of the benefit event, Miller's former Ireland teammate said it's too little too late for the GAA to save face.

The September 25 game is currently scheduled for the 7,000-capacity Turner's Cross after the GAA said it was prohibited by rule from permitting the game to go ahead at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

"Even if they open the doors now and the game is played there [Páirc Uí Chaoimh], I still think they come out of it looking awful," Duff told OTB AM.

"It's a lose-lose for them now and it serves them right.

"It’s a load of crap. It’s archaic. It’s just dinosaurs making decisions. A young man has passed away... It makes my blood boil"



Damien Duff on the GAA and the Liam Miller tribute match - hear the full interview on today's #OTBAM pic.twitter.com/vnQMWNrQ7c — Off The Ball (@offtheball) July 24, 2018

"It makes my blood boil and I can only imagine how everyone on the committee feels about it.

"[It's an] absolute disgrace but [I'm] not really surprised."

Duff also criticised the GAA for hiding behind their rulebook in initially turning down the request.

"It's a disgrace. It’s Gaelic people, and whoever makes the decisions, saying that it is rule books and that they don’t have their AGMs until next February.

"It’s a load of crap. It's archaic. It’s just dinosaurs making decisions.

"A young man has passed away, who has left a young family behind, and all they are looking to do is play a game that will bring people together, firstly. A lovely occasion and will help Liam Miller’s family.

"I just find it absolutely disgraceful that they can't open the gates of their stadium for one day.

"I’d like to think that is everyone’s feeling on it but I find it a disgrace, and it is the same old dinosaurs in the GAA making the same old decisions."