'It could be a watershed moment': Geordan Murphy regrets 'rugby's gone too PC' comments

Leicester's interim head coach Geordan Murphy has rowed back on comments he made about rugby becoming "too PC".

The former Ireland star said he regrets his comments about an incident which saw Will Spencer sent off for a high tackle against Wasps.

"I think the game's gone a little bit too PC."



"That for me is crazy, it's rugby!"



Geordan Murphy is not having the Will Spencer red card... 👀#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/9SaVLa4UTT — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) September 16, 2018

On reflection, Murphy believes the discussion around the red card and his subsequent comments could be a "watershed moment" for how head injuries are dealt with.

"In heat of the moment, and as a young head coach with no experience of that [TV interview] situation, I shot my mouth a little bit when I needed to sit back and absorb a few things," Murphy told The Telegraph.

🗣 "We have a responsibility to tackle low."



"He's 6 foot 7!"



🗣 "We have to protect the players. It's a red card."



"Rugby's changed! Rugby's changed!"



Will Spencer was shown a red card for a high tackle, but not everybody agrees...



We haven't heard the last of this one 👀 pic.twitter.com/ynedwRAflU — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) September 16, 2018

"It might seem that I was taking a head injury lightly and that is not me in any way. Nor is it as a club at Leicester. We are united and want to be best with head injuries. Stats will show that.

"I felt that my comments might have belittled the laws and that was not my intention. We all have to accept bigger picture.

"Rugby has changed and for the better. It could well be a watershed moment."

Leicester will accept Spencer's four-week ban as "the letter of the law", Murphy added.