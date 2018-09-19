'It could be a watershed moment': Geordan Murphy regrets 'rugby's gone too PC' comments

Back to Rugby Sport Home

Leicester's interim head coach Geordan Murphy has rowed back on comments he made about rugby becoming "too PC".

The former Ireland star said he regrets his comments about an incident which saw Will Spencer sent off for a high tackle against Wasps.

On reflection, Murphy believes the discussion around the red card and his subsequent comments could be a "watershed moment" for how head injuries are dealt with.

"In heat of the moment, and as a young head coach with no experience of that [TV interview] situation, I shot my mouth a little bit when I needed to sit back and absorb a few things," Murphy told The Telegraph.

"It might seem that I was taking a head injury lightly and that is not me in any way. Nor is it as a club at Leicester. We are united and want to be best with head injuries. Stats will show that.

"I felt that my comments might have belittled the laws and that was not my intention. We all have to accept bigger picture.

"Rugby has changed and for the better. It could well be a watershed moment."

Leicester will accept Spencer's four-week ban as "the letter of the law", Murphy added.
By Stephen Barry

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport