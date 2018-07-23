Is there a better love story than Pep Guardiola and the Premier League trophy?
Manchester City have only had their hands on the Premier League trophy for a couple of months, but it looks as though Pep Guardiola has already fallen for the cup.
The Manchester City manager was in the USA on a pre-season tour, trophy in tow, when he professed his love for the gong, unable to pass it without giving it a kiss.
Name a better love story... 😘 #mancity pic.twitter.com/pOK5Var3Jy— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 23, 2018
“Love it. I love that title, I’m sorry, I love this one,” said Guardiola.
City asked their followers to name a better love story than Pep and the trophy, which City won with a record 100 points, so a few of them had a go.
Trump and Twitter— Matthew Boreham (@mboreham1) July 23, 2018
Twilight— Gray (@einAuslander) July 23, 2018
But this was the most relevant response.
De bruyne and great assists— راغب™ (@KevinoRagheb) July 23, 2018
If City win the Champions League next season however, there’s a chance the PL trophy will have to share the 47-year-old’s affections with the jug-eared European Cup.
- Press Association
