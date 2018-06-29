Irish youngster Paudie O’Connor signs new deal at Leeds United

20-year-old Irish defender Paudie O’Connor has signed a new two-year contract extension with Leeds United.

The Limerick native has penned a new deal keeping him at Elland Road until 2020 with the club holding the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

O’Connor signed from Limerick FC in 2017 and has captained the U23 side and made his senior debut last April.

📷 | The moment @Paudie97 signed his new two year deal with #LUFC pic.twitter.com/b2rMi0gTcc — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 29, 2018

"We are really pleased to see Paudie sign a new deal at the club," said Director of Football Victor Orta.

"He has huge potential and we hope he will be a key player for Leeds United for many years to come, not only is he a good footballer, he also has the desire and attitude needed to take him to the top.

Paudie is keen to play games, as every hungry young footballer should, so we will now look to send him out on loan for the forthcoming season.

O'Connor's senior debut came in April in a 1-1 draw against Sunderland.

Speaking about his performance at the time, O'Connor said: "I think it went alright.

"The first 15-20 minutes was about settling in, getting used to the atmosphere, it was a lot different to what I’m used to.

"Once I got settled in, I felt I did okay."