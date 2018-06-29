Irish youngster Paudie O’Connor signs new deal at Leeds United
20-year-old Irish defender Paudie O’Connor has signed a new two-year contract extension with Leeds United.
The Limerick native has penned a new deal keeping him at Elland Road until 2020 with the club holding the option to extend it by a further 12 months.
O’Connor signed from Limerick FC in 2017 and has captained the U23 side and made his senior debut last April.
📷 | The moment @Paudie97 signed his new two year deal with #LUFC pic.twitter.com/b2rMi0gTcc— Leeds United (@LUFC) June 29, 2018
"We are really pleased to see Paudie sign a new deal at the club," said Director of Football Victor Orta.
"He has huge potential and we hope he will be a key player for Leeds United for many years to come, not only is he a good footballer, he also has the desire and attitude needed to take him to the top.
O'Connor's senior debut came in April in a 1-1 draw against Sunderland.
Speaking about his performance at the time, O'Connor said: "I think it went alright.
"The first 15-20 minutes was about settling in, getting used to the atmosphere, it was a lot different to what I’m used to.
"Once I got settled in, I felt I did okay."
