Irish teams endure heavy defeats at Rugby World Cup Sevens

It has been a disappointing day for Ireland's Sevens rugby teams at the World Cup in San Francisco.

Both the mens and womens sides were defeated in the early hours of this morning.

Ireland's men lost 45-7 to South Africa in the last 16 of the competition - they'll face Kenya in the Challenge Quarter-Final tomorrow.

The Blitzboks run out 45-7 winners to knock the Ireland Men’s 7s out of the running for the @WorldRugby7s World Cup title.



Ireland will face Kenya in the Challenge Quarter-Final tomorrow at 10.04pm (Irish time).#IreM7s #RWC7s pic.twitter.com/smiFPPOFnp — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 21, 2018

The Girls in Green were beaten 45-0 by New Zealand at the quarter final stage - but still have fifth place to aim for when they play Russia tonight.

Defending World Cup Champions @BlackFerns show their class and defeat Ireland Women’s 7s 45-0.



Ireland will face Russia or USA in the 5th Place Semi-Final tomorrow at 6.58pm.#IreW7s #RWC7s pic.twitter.com/geRf9H6BVc — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 21, 2018

Earlier, they upset the odds by defeating England Women 19-14.

Ireland went ahead with a try from Ashleigh Baxter before England recovered to score through Emily Scarratt down the right flank.

Following a successful conversion, Abbie Brown's England took a 7-5 lead into half-time.

However, it was Ireland who stepped things up following the restart, as Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe ran in two tries within the space of as many minutes to move ireland 19-7 ahead.

Brown helped inspire a late rally from England, with a quick ball recycled and Alex Matthews was picked out in space to cross over.

AMEE LEIGH MURPHY CROWE! Great hands from Mulhall finds Murphy Crowe and the Irish have increased their lead #RWC7s pic.twitter.com/aFUUi7yW3H — Women's Sports Highlights (@WSportHilites) July 20, 2018

England were able to reduce the deficit to five points following another successful conversion, but - with less than a minute left - Ireland saw out the victory.

- Digital desk