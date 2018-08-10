Irish show jumpers lead halfway through Aga Khan Cup

The Irish show jumping team are in the lead at the halfway stage of the Aga Khan Trophy competition at the Dublin Horse Show today.

Clear rounds from Shane Sweetnam on Main Road, Mark McAuley on Utchan De Belheme and Cameron Hanley on Quirex have left Ireland on a first-round total of zero faults.

Italy are next best on four faults, while France, USA and Mexico are in a share of third place on eight faults.

The second round is underway, with the competition due to finish just before 6pm
