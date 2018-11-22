Irish rugby captain sets her sights on new challenge

A natural leader both on and off the pitch, Ireland and Munster rugby star, Ciara ‘Junior’ Griffin, has played a leading role in the continued rise of Irish Women’s Rugby resulting in her appointment as the national side’s captain, earlier this year.

Ciara Griffin at Ireland Women's Rugby Captain's Run, Energia Park, Donnybrook, Dublin. Photo credit: ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry

Known for her unwavering passion and her ability to inspire teammates, the Kerry native recently took on a new challenge, which will see her bringing her leadership skills to the fore, in a different setting – by helping people to achieve their health and fitness goals, off the pitch.

As part of the new partnership with Rugby Players Ireland, Goodbody, Ireland’s longest established stockbroking firm, is sponsoring the ‘Goodbody Rugby Players Ireland Personal Development Bursary’, which is aiding the development and progression of players’ off-field careers and academic studies, including Ciara’s ambition to create her very own health and fitness brand.

“I always had a passion for health and fitness”, explains the Munster back row.

It’s something I try and instil in my students at my school, as a primary teacher by trade. I try to instil a love of being active, of getting out, being healthy. It’s something I want to develop further myself and improve my own knowledge base, to make it easier for others to get active as well.

Upon receiving the Goodbody Rugby Players Ireland Personal Development Bursary, Ciara enrolled in a health and fitness educational programme in Limerick, which will provide her with the qualifications she needs to build her health and fitness brand and inspire future clients to maintain positive physical and mental health.

In addition to achieving the relevant qualifications, Ciara will bring a level of sports and training experience to her future business. As well as captaining the Irish Women’s Rugby Team, Ciara also plays rugby for Munster, lines out for UL Bohemian, and has represented Kerry at under-16 and under-21 level.

But what’s the secret to Ciara’s success and what will her philosophy be for her clients?

“I love being busy. The fear of getting complacent in what you’re doing motivates me and I love a challenge.

I want to succeed in this area and help people while I’m doing it. My main aim is to get people to enjoy what they are doing, to enjoy being healthy and to show that there’s a lot of benefits to it.

Goodbody’s market-leading team will also work closely with Rugby Players Ireland to provide career, business development, retirement transition and financial guidance to their members.

The 12 Goodbody Rugby Players Ireland Personal Development Bursary recipients were selected by a board of trustees, based on submissions from Rugby Players Ireland members.

Sitting on the board of trustees was Professor Roger Downer President Emeritus at UL, Denis Hurley, Rugby Players Ireland Operations Manager, Sarah Moriarty, Goodbody, and Finbarr Griffin, Goodbody.

The 12 recipients are made up of four players from the women's programme, four academy players and four senior players.