Irish referee Joy Neville set to make more history in the Pro14

Joy Neville is set to break more rugby barriers on Friday when she becomes the first woman to referee a Pro14 game, writes Steve Neville.

Neville will take charge of the clash between Ulster and the Southern Kings on Friday night at Ravenhill.

The officials have been confirmed for Ulster v @SouthernKingsSA on Friday night...

Referee: Joy Neville (first @PRO14Official game)

Assistant Referees: Kieran Barry & Shane Kierans

TMO: Olly Hodges pic.twitter.com/CebxMXuxku — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) February 7, 2018

A former Ireland international, Neville enjoyed a hugely successful 2017 officiating her first international fixture, between Norway and Denmark.

The Limerick native also became the first woman to referee a top-level European club match - a Challenge Cup clash between Bordeaux-Bègles and Russia's Enisei-STM.

Neville refereed the Women's Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and England in Belfast in August of last year.

Last November, Neville has honoured at the 2017 World Rugby Awards by being named Referee of the Year.

Congratulations to Joy Neville who has won the World Rugby Referee of the Year award for 2017! #WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/06Y4szuJWL — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 26, 2017

After it was announced that she would make her Pro14 debut, Neville tweeted to say that she was "extremely excited about this next opportunity."

Neville is no stranger to success, having won a Grand Slam in her playing days in 2013.