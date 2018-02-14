Irish photographer's stunning pic nominated for World Press Sports Photo of the Year

An Irish photographer has had his incredible picture from the British and Irish Lions game against the Maori All Blacks nominated for Sports Photo of the Year by the World Press Photo Foundation, writes Steve Neville.

Stephen McCarthy, who works for sports photograph agency Sportsfile, took a photo of a scrum during the Lions' game against Maori All Blacks during a warm-up match for the Test Series with New Zealand last summer.

The photo - titled 'Steaming Scrum' - shows the two sets of forwards packed down with steam rising from their backs as the scrum-half gets the ball away.

Pic Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

McCarthy said on Twitter it was a huge honour to be have been nominated.

A huge honour to have been nominated for Sports Photo of the Year at the @WorldPressPhoto Awards pic.twitter.com/KnAHMda0La — Stephen McCarthy (@sportsfilesteve) February 14, 2018

Sportsfile also tweeted the nominated picture add their congratulations.

Congratulations to our man @sportsfilesteve who joins our illustrious list of @WorldPressPhoto award winners pic.twitter.com/eetTsxZlSf — Sportsfile (@sportsfile) February 14, 2018

A stunning photo. Congratulations, Stephen!

The winning photos will be picked on April 12 at the World Press Photo Awards Show in Amsterdam.

