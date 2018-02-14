Irish photographer's stunning pic nominated for World Press Sports Photo of the Year

Back to Sport Home

An Irish photographer has had his incredible picture from the British and Irish Lions game against the Maori All Blacks nominated for Sports Photo of the Year by the World Press Photo Foundation, writes Steve Neville.

Stephen McCarthy, who works for sports photograph agency Sportsfile, took a photo of a scrum during the Lions' game against Maori All Blacks during a warm-up match for the Test Series with New Zealand last summer.

The photo - titled 'Steaming Scrum' - shows the two sets of forwards packed down with steam rising from their backs as the scrum-half gets the ball away.

Pic Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

McCarthy said on Twitter it was a huge honour to be have been nominated.

Sportsfile also tweeted the nominated picture add their congratulations.

A stunning photo. Congratulations, Stephen!

The winning photos will be picked on April 12 at the World Press Photo Awards Show in Amsterdam.

Listen to the #PaperTalk podcast: Scary scenes in Ennis, Mayo don’t like it up ’em, and the college v county conundrum

Subscribe to PaperTalk on iTunes or Soundcloud: here.
KEYWORDS: Sport, Photo, Rugby, Lions, Sportsfile

 

By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport