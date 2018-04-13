Irish photographer claims 2nd prize in World Press Sports Photo of the Year

Irish photographer Stephen McCarthy has been awarded 2nd prize in the World Press Sports Photo of the Year awards.

The Sportsfile photographer was announced as a nominee in February for his photo from the British and Irish Lions clash with the Maori All Blacks in 2017.

Sportsfile staff photographer Stephen McCarthy from Cahersiveen, County Kerry, who was awarded second place in the Sports category by the World Press Photo Foundation. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

McCarthy picked up the prize at an awards ceremony in Amsterdam last night.

The photo - titled 'Steaming Scrum' - shows the two sets of forwards packed down with steam rising from their backs.

CONGRATS WORLD PRESS winner. Sportsfile photographer Stephen McCarthy has been awarded 2nd prize in the Sports category at the @WorldPressPhoto Awards. Here is Stephen with his award tonight. #Smiles #CapturingHistory #WPPh2018 #WorldPressPhoto pic.twitter.com/r4BePlKO51 — Sportsfile (@sportsfile) April 12, 2018

McCarthy took to Twitter to comment on the award, saying "Dreams do come through."

Speaking on Sportsfile's website, McCarthy stated: "It’s an absolute honour to be recognised amongst some of the best press photographers in the world."

Here's the photo in full.

Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The winning photo, Oliver Scarff's 'Royal Shrovetide Football', depicts players fighting for the ball in the annual Royal Shrovetide Football Match which takes place in Derbyshire, UK.

Oliver Scarff's 'Royal Shrovetide Football' was awarded 1st Prize in #WPPh2018 Photo Contest's 'Sports, Singles' category: https://t.co/mZZvr6AoVT



See the full gallery of 2018 Photo Contest winners: https://t.co/7ReygtXnrW pic.twitter.com/R2vTWOHhha — World Press Photo (@WorldPressPhoto) April 12, 2018

The game features hundreds of participants with two teams - Up’ards and Down’ards - with goals scored by 'tapping the ball three times on millstones set into pillars three miles apart.'