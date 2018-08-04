Irish pair in contention at Barracuda Championship

Australian Aaron Baddeley moved up two places and carded his second successive 66 to take a one-point lead at the half-way point of the Barracuda Championship.

Baddeley, 37, hit six birdies and did not drop a shot at the Montreux Golf and Country club, with his round giving him an overall score of 26.

The round-one leader Ollie Schniederjans is a point behind following a costly bogey on the third and an even more costly double-bogey on the par-3 seventh.

Three Americans - John Merrick, Andrew Putnam and Sam Saunders - are tied for third on 23 points, three behind the leader.

The Barracuda Championship - formerly known as the Reno-Tahoe Open - uses a Modified Stableford format, which allocates points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole.

Eight points are awarded for an albatross, five for an eagle, two for a birdie, zero for a par, minus one for a bogey and minus three for a double bogey or worse.

Ireland's Shane Lowry moved up five places to tied-sixth with a round of 67, while compatriot Seamus Power is in a six-way tie for 13th.

Martin Laird dropped eight places to tied-19th on 17 points, while Graeme McDowell just made the cut on seven points.