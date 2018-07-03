Irish Open 2018: Tee times for the biggest stars playing at Ballyliffin Golf Club
By Joel Slattery
The Irish Open gets underway on Thursday morning as the event, staged in Co Donegal, sees some of Europe's biggest golfing stars teeing off.
Spain's Jon Rahm crushed the field in Portstewart last year and will be looking to defend the title which has had Irish winners in 2016 (Rory McIlroy), 2009 when Shane Lowry won it as an amateur and in 2007 with Padraig Harrington's success.
Last year's runner-up Matthew Southgate is among the first to tee off at the Donegal course.
Below are some of the tee off times for the biggest names at the event (Irish players in bold)
Morning session
7:40: Matthew Southgate
7:50: Nicolas Colsaerts, Gregory Havret
8:00 Mikko Ilonen
8:10: Andy Sullivan, Matthew Baldwin
8:20: David Horsey, Rafa Cabello Bello, Robert Rock, Graeme McDowell, Jon Rahm
8:30 Oliver Fisher, Chris Wood, Padraig Harrington
8:40 Eddie Pepperell, Jamie Donaldson
9:20: Cian McNamara, Simon Thornton
9:30: Ruaidhri McGee
Afternoon session
12:30: Marcel Siem, Cormac Sharvin
12:40: Lee Slattery, Neil O'Briain
12:50: Gavin Moynihan
13:10: Paul Dunne, Alexander Levy
13:30: Shane Lowry, Matteo Manassero, Lee Westwood, Thomas Pieters
13:40: Bradley Dredge, Russell Knox
13:50: Darren Clarke, Danny Willlett, Thomas Bjorn
14:00: Paul McGinley, Colm Moriarty
14:30: Raphael Jacquelin
