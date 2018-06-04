Irish Olympian Jonty Evans in intensive care following fall during Tattersalls International Horse Trials

Irish Olympian Jonty Evans is being treated in hospital following a fall on the final day of the Tattersalls International Horse Trials in Ratoath, Co Meath.

The rider's condition is being monitored and treated in the Neuro Intensive Care Unit at Beaumont Hospital, having being transferred from Connolly Hospital for further treatment.

The horse Evans was riding, Cooley Rorkes Drift, was uninjured in the fall.

In a statement yesterday evening, Tattersalls International Horse Trials, said that the Irish Eventing rider Jonty Evans, fell at fence 19B, the second element of Water Complex in the CIC3* competition at Tattersalls International Horse Trials.

This morning, a statement was released from the event with an update to Evans' condition.

"Following further evaluation at Beaumont Hospital, Jonty Evans is in the Neuro Intensive Care Unit and his condition is being monitored and treated."

People have been expressing their well wishes for the rider on Twitter and hoping for his speedy recovery.

