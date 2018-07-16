Irish landmarks to 'Light Up for Inclusion' for Special Olympics

Major landmarks in Ireland and around the world will turn red on July 20 in a display of unity as part of the Special Olympics International 50th anniversary celebration.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of Special Olympics Ireland.

Gymnast Kirsty Devlin returning home after the 2015 Games

Over 70 landmarks worldwide will participate in the display including Cork City Hall, Civic Offices Dublin and Belfast City Hall in Ireland.

Some of the landmarks abroad that will be lighting up include Niagra Falls in the USA and Canada, Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi and The Water Cube in Berlin.

The display represents the Inclusion Revolution which is Special Olympics' mission to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities worldwide and create inclusive communities.

"We are grateful for the tremendous support to help celebrate and raise awareness for people with intellectual disabilities regardless of where they live in the world," said Special Olympics International Chairman, Timothy Shriver and son of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the founder of the Special Olympics movement.

"We are grateful for the tremendous support to help celebrate and raise awareness for people with intellectual disabilities regardless of where they live in the world.

"Light Up for Inclusion symbolises the continuation and evolution of Special Olympics’ mission."

You can take a look at the full list of landmarks set to light up red here.

The next Special Olympics World Summer Games will take place in Abu Dhabi from March 14-21, 2019.

Over 7,000 Special Olympics athletes representing over 170 countries from around the world will compete. 91 athletes will represent Team Ireland in 12 sports.

Digital Desk