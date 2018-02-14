Irish international commits future to Ulster with contract extenison

Craig Gilroy has agreed a new three-year contract extension, tying him to Ulster Rugby until 2021.

The winger, who made his debut in 2010, has been in fine try-scoring this season touching down nine times in as many appearances.

Gilroy is the youngest player to reach both 100 and 150 caps for Ulster and has made 158 appearances in total, scoring 57 tires in the process.

Gilroy told Ulster's website he was delighted to be signing a new deal.

"As a young rugby player growing up supporting Ulster, it was a tremendous honour to represent this Province.

"There's no better feeling than running out at Kingspan Stadium and scoring tries for Ulster so I am delighted to agree a long-term deal to stay here, with hopefully my best rugby years to look forward to."

The province have also announced that academy back row Nick Timoney has signed his first senior contract.

The 22-year-old made his debut in 2017 and has made 12 appearances so far this season.

Timoney said: "It's been a really exciting time for me recently, between getting to play regularly and now moving up to a full contract."

"I feel like I have fitted in well here at Ulster and I want to keep progressing and be a real asset to the team."