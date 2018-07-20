Irish international Anthony Stokes moves to Iranian club

Ireland international Anthony Stokes has joined Iranian side Tractor Sazi.

Stokes, who earned his last of nine Ireland caps in 2014, has joined the Persian Gulf Pro League on a two-year deal.

After Forrester, now Anthony Stokes is the latest player to make the move to Tractor Sazi to play for John Toshack. The 29 year old Irish striker has joined the club on a 2 year contract. pic.twitter.com/LoRfKie8s0 — Sina Saemian (@Sinaa_sa) July 19, 2018

The 29-year-old striker has had three contracts terminated by clubs in the past year.

He left Blackburn Rovers by mutual consent one year into a three-year deal last summer, before being released by Hibernian in January for disciplinary issues.

He joined Greek-side Apollon Smyrni, but after two months was sacked after going missing from training.

Stokes, who scored 146 goals during his time in the UK, joins former Rangers midfielder Harry Forrester at the Tabriz-based club.

They finished 10th in the League last year.

Former League of Ireland striker Eamon Zayed became a cult hero in Iran in 2012, after scoring a hat-trick as a substitute to help Persepolis win the Tehran derby 3-2.

He became known as 'Mr hat-trick' among fans after notching three trebles that season.