Irish hockey team praised after loss in World Cup final

Tributes have been paid to Ireland’s female hockey team after they lost to the Netherlands in the World Cup final.

The Netherlands were crowned Hockey World Cup winners for an eighth time after a 6-0 win.

Despite their defeat, Ireland are expected to climb to 10th in the world ranking for the first time.

Politicians were quick to praise the side who have inspired the nation.

President Michael D Higgins said the underdog team had broken new ground.

“I wish to offer my warmest congratulations to the Irish women’s hockey team on their historic achievement of winning the silver medal at the World Cup.

“To reach the final was a fantastic accomplishment and to do so with such skill, dedication and team spirit is truly inspirational.

“This team has broken new ground for Irish hockey and Irish sport and their momentous achievement will encourage young women and men all around the island of Ireland to take up sport.

“For that, and for their success on the pitch, the team and support staff deserve all of our thanks.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has congratulated the Irish team for their outstanding achievements at the 2018 Women’s Hockey World Cup culminating in the runners-up spot.

The Taoiseach said: "The performance of the Irish women’s hockey team has been truly amazing. Their tenacity and skill has inspired the country. Getting to a World Cup final ranks among the greatest moments in Irish sport and their feats will inspire young players all over the country.

I know defeat in the final will have been disappointing for them but I hope they have time in the coming days to reflect on what they have achieved and to enjoy their success.

"It was an unprecedented show of sporting talent from an Irish team and was especially fitting in a year in which we celebrate one hundred years of female voting rights.

"With the Olympics only two years away, the Irish Women’s Hockey team must be high on our target list for medal glory and will be backed by Sport Ireland in their efforts.”

Opposition leader Micheal Martin praised the coach Graham Shaw while Tanaiste Simon Coveney labelled the tournament “amazing”.

The Northern Ireland Office said the women should be incredibly proud.

- Press Association

