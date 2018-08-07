Irish hockey team aiming to catch Dutch after rise in World Rankings

The Irish hockey team are up to eighth place in the latest World Rankings.

They have jumped eight places following their historic second-place finish at the World Cup.

It is the first time Ireland have been ranked higher than 14th.

The Netherlands have retained top spot, a position they have held since October 2011.

Irish goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran says it was great experience to play them in the final.

She said: "I've never played the Dutch before, I know they are a classy outfit and they were going to throw everything at us.

"They are very skilful, they are another level. Noone has touched them at the minute in world hockey, it's just about everyone else trying to catch them and we're aiming to do that ourselves."