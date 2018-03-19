Irish footballer Megan Connolly might just have had the most dramatic theme park ride reaction ever

We all know somebody who is particularly dramatic when it comes to theme park rides, but this video might be the terrified reaction to top them all.

Megan Connolly, a footballer from Ireland, went viral after she posted a video of her petrified reaction on a slingshot ride in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The video, which now has more than 6,000 retweets, shows Connolly screaming her head off while she is shot more than 300 feet into the air.

The moment my soul left my body.. pic.twitter.com/xHJNLLI8bp — Megan Connolly (@MeganConnolly4) March 16, 2018

Connolly said: “I have always wanted to do the slingshot ever since I saw it when I was on holidays with my family a few years ago… I had the chance to do it and it was like an impulse decision.

“Leading up to the ride I was calm and tried to act cool and not nervous. But the moment I got strapped into the seat I absolutely freaked out. When the seats tilted back I started to panic because there was no going back now.”

You might want to turn the sound....down a little bit for this. https://t.co/btS5sw2MIp — Ewan McTaggart (@ewanmct) March 18, 2018

Connolly, originally from Cork, is a student athlete at Florida State University (FSU) and plays football for the Republic of Ireland national team.

She said: “I am terrified of heights. So this for me was like going to hell and back. You can see at the end I start smiling because I am just so relieved I am back on the ground.”

You are one of two people in life, the person laughing or the person screaming. — littledarkpoet (@littledarkpoet1) March 18, 2018

Connolly went to Myrtle Beach with her friends from FSU for spring break, and said that they decided to ride the slingshot on their last night on holiday.

She said: “I still don’t think I’ve fully recovered from that experience yet to ever consider doing it again.”