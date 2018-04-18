Irish defender selected in League Two PFA Team of the Year

Alan Sheehan has the honour of being the only Irish representative in the PFA Teams of the Year.

The centre-back was named in the League Two XI having spent the season helping Luton Town's promotion push.

Alan Sheehan. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Luton are currently 2nd in the league, five points ahead of Wycombe Wanderers in third and The Hatters look set to be playing League One football next season.

Sheehan has enjoyed a fine campaign, playing 39 games and scoring three goals from the back.

The 31-year-old has previously lined out for the Republic of Ireland U21 side, winning five caps.

Sheehan is one of five Luton players included in the XI, joining goalkeeper Marek Stech, left-back Dan Potts, midfielder Luke Berry and striker Danny Hylton.

Accrington, who sit at the top of the table, have three players in the team with 22-goal Billy Kee joining Sean McConville and Mark Hughes.

Jack Grimmer of Coventry, Jorge Grant of Notts County and Wycombe's Adebayo Akinfenwa round off the team.

The PFA League Two Team of the Year!



🏆 #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/2CW8PrTrvA — PFA (@PFA) April 17, 2018

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland and Wigan striker Will Grigg continues to be on fire, being named in the League One team of the year.

Grigg's 18 goals have helped Wigan to top spot and he is one of four Latics included.

The PFA League One Team of the Year!



🏆 #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/NUOIjp1pUT — PFA (@PFA) April 18, 2018

- additional reporting by PA

READ MORE: Five Man City players named in PFA Premier League team of the year