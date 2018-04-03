Irish cricketers to contest Twenty20 tri-series against Scotland and Holland

Ireland, Scotland and Holland have announced plans to contest an annual Twenty20 tri-series, with the first edition this summer.

The trio of associates will play between June 12-20 in Holland, facing each other twice in double headers to be held in Rotterdam, Deventer and Amstelveen.

Ireland head coach Graham Ford said: "The announcement of the International T20 Tri-series is great news.

"T20 cricket is such an enjoyable, intriguing and unpredictable product, and a series between these three very evenly matched teams promises to be extremely exciting. It is also an ideal opportunity for the Irish lads to sharpen their T20 skills ahead of the two international T20s against India in late June."

Scotland head coach Grant Bradburn, whose side are the highest ranked of the three nations at 11th in the International Cricket Council's T20 ladder, said: "We always have hard-fought games against both Ireland and Netherlands and we are grateful to our Dutch neighbours for hosting this exciting event in this format."

- PA