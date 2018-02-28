Irish cricket to get new home in €9million development
Irish cricket is to get a new permanent home.
The board of Cricket Ireland have endorsed the development of a new €9million cricket stadium at the Sport Ireland campus.
They say building a new stadium in Abbotstown would prove less problematic than developing the existing ground at Malahide.
Ireland's recently-acquired Test status has added to their number of home fixtures, making a new home a must.
