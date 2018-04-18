Irish cricket team to play two warm-up games ahead of inaugural test against Pakistan

Ireland will play two intra-squad warm-up games later this month ahead of their historic inaugural Test match against Pakistan in May.

Head coach Graham Ford has selected 26 players, including Ed Joyce, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien and William Porterfield, to play a pair of two-day contests at Merrion and Pembroke Cricket Clubs.

"These two warm-up matches are clearly very important for all involved, particularly by providing contenders for the Test team to gain valuable game time and get into good touch," Ford said.

Ireland host Pakistan in their first ever five-day match in a contest at Malahide that begins on May 11.

Graham Ford. Picture: Inpho.

