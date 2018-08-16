Irish boxer TJ Doheny is IBF World Super Bantamweight champion

TJ Doheny has become the new IBF World Super Bantamweight champion after defeating Japan's Ryosuke Iwasa.

The Portlaoise boxer beat the defending champion in a unanimous decision at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Pic:AP Photo/Toru Takahashi

This was Ryosuke's second defence of the belt and he started well and was able to avoid left hooks from the Irish southpaw.

However, halfway through the 12-round bout Doheny took charge landing a series of body shots.

The judges scored the fight 115-113, 116-112 and 117-112 in favour of Doheny, who becomes only the second boxer from Ireland or the UK to win a world title in Japan after Wayne McCullough.

Doheny, who boxes out of Bondi, Australia, goes on to 20 career fights unbeaten.

The 31-year-old beat Carl Frampton in the 2006 semi-finals at the Irish Elites and stopped Connecticut’s Mike Oliver in the second round of a scheduled eight round co-feature in Boston on St Patrick's night.

Digital Desk