Irish Athletics select team to compete in Berlin

By James O'Connor

Thomas Barr (Ferrybank) and Ciara Mageean (UCD) will lead a strong Irish team of 41 athletes competing at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin on August 6-12.

Barr and Mageean are the leading Irish athletes on the European rankings, and will be looking to bring their first place form from last weekend’s Nationals into the event.

Phil Healy (Bandon) also led the way in the 200m on Saturday, and a podium finish at the European Championships would crown a groundbreaking season for the Cork native.

Women: P Healy, (Bandon AC), 100m & 200m; G Akpe-Moses, (Blackrock AC-Louth), 100m; S Cleirigh Buttner, (DSD AC), 800m; C Mooney, (UCD AC), 800m; C Mageean, (UCD AC), 1500m; E Mitchell, (Queens University AC), 10,000m; K O'Flaherty, (Newcastle & District AC), 3000m steeplechase; M Finn, (Leevale AC), 3000m steeplechase; B Connolly, (North Belfast Harriers AC), marathon; G Ganiel, (North Belfast Harriers AC), marathon; L Graham, (Mourne Runners AC), marathon; L Lee, (Leevale AC), marathon; 4x100m relay panel: P Healy (Bandon AC), G Akpe-Moses (Blackrock-Louth), C Neville (Emerald AC), J Healy (Bandon AC), N Whelan (Ferrybank AC), M Scott (SLOT AC); 4x400m relay: D Patterson (Beechmount Harriers AC), C Mooney (UCD AC), S Becker (St. Joseph's AC), S Denny (DSD AC), C Deely (KCH AC), C McManus (DCH AC)

Men: M Lawler, (SLOT AC), 200m; C O'Donnell, (North Sligo AC), 400m; Z Curran, (DSD AC), 800m; M English, (UCD AC), 800m; S Scullion, (North Belfast AC), 10,000m; B Reynolds, (North Down AC), 110m hurdles; T Barr, (Ferrybank AC), 400m hurdles; A McMullen, (Crusaders AC), long Jump; C McManamon, (Westport AC), 20km Walk; A Wright, (Leevale AC), 20km Walk; B Boyce, (Finn Valley AC), 50km Walk; S Ciobanu, (Clonliffe Harriers AC), marathon; M Clohisey, (Raheny Shamrock AC), marathon; S Hehir, (Rathfarnham WSAF AC), marathon; P Pollock, (Annadale Striders AC), marathon; K Seaward, (St Malachy’s AC), marathon; 4x400m relay: C O'Donnell (North Sligo AC), B Arrey (Raheny Shamrock AC), T Barr (Ferrybank AC), C Newell (Ballymena & Antrim AC), A Mellon (Crusaders AC), D Kervick (DSD AC).