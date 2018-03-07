IRFU to cap over 100 female players

The IRFU are to present over 100 former women's players with international caps.

Players who represented Ireland before the 2006 merger of the IWRFU and the IRFU had until now gone without physical recognition of their Ireland appearances.

But Irish Rugby will present caps to players who lined out for Ireland between 1993 and 2006 at the Ireland - Scotland team dinner on Sunday.

“The IRFU are very grateful to all those who were the pioneers of women’s rugby in Ireland and we are pleased to be in a position to recognise players who have yet to receive their cap," said IRFU CEO, Philip Browne.

This has been made possible following extensive research of those eligible for an international cap by a subcommittee led by Su Carty and Mary Quinn and following confirmation from World Rugby of fixtures that are recognised as being full test internationals.

The dinner will take place after Ireland take on Scotland at Donnybrook Stadium on Sunday

We are delighted that we will be joined by so many of these former players at our last home Women’s Six Nations match and team dinner of the season.

It promises to be a wonderful occasion and we are very grateful to all those who have assisted us in making it possible.”

Digital Desk