IRFU announce Ireland fixtures in run-up to 2019 World Cup

The Irish Rugby team will gear up for the 2019 World Cup with games against Italy, England and Wales next summer.

The IRFU have announced the details of a four-game series.

First up, will be a meeting with Conor O'Shea's Italy in Dublin on August 10.

Joe Schmidt's men will travel to Twickenham to play Eddie Jones' England a fortnight later.

They will then take on the Welsh both home and away, before departing for the World Cup in Japan.