IRFU and Ulster to conduct internal review after Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding acquittals

By Stephen Barry

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby will undertake an internal review following the acquittals of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

Jackson, 26, has been found not guilty of rape and sexual assault after a trial at Belfast Crown Court.

His teammate Olding, 25, has also been found not guilty of rape.

The duo had been "relieved of their duties and obligations" by Ireland and Ulster in July 2017.

That suspension will remain in place as a Review Committee, made up of senior representatives of the IRFU and Ulster Rugby, examines the matter "in line with existing procedures for all contracted players".

Reacting after the verdict, Jackson said: "Out of respect for my employers I have nothing further to comment."

Jackson's solicitor Joe McVeigh QC added: "For Paddy, his main priority now is to return to work, that means getting back on the rugby pitch and representing his province and his country."

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby joint-statement read: "The IRFU and Ulster Rugby note the verdict handed down today at the Belfast Crown Court in relation to the case brought against Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

"We wish to acknowledge that this has undoubtedly been a difficult and extremely traumatic time for all involved.

"To respect the judicial proceedings the IRFU and Ulster Rugby postponed any internal review of the matter with the players, until the proceedings concluded.

"IRFU and Ulster Rugby officials will review the matter, in line with existing procedures for all contracted players.

"A Review Committee, made up of senior representatives of the IRFU and Ulster Rugby, has been appointed and will conclude its review as soon as practicable.

"The players will continue to be relieved of all duties while the Review Committee is in process and determining its findings."