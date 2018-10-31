Ireland's youngest pro boxer James Power returning to Tijuana for second fight

By James O'Connor

Having won his first contest, Ireland’s youngest professional boxer James Power will return to Tijuana this Saturday for fight number two.

James Power after his first win in Mexico

Although he’s still too young to box professionally in Ireland, the 17-year-old will take his skills to Mexico to box in a four round fight, just one month after he stopped Omar Santos Alvarado in the second round of his debut.

The Corkman is currently doing his Leaving Cert at Coachford College, and Power is taking advantage of the mid-term break to get in his second fight in quick succession.

“I'm really looking forward to putting on another performance in front of my Mexican fans, I enjoyed it so much last time can’t wait to get back in the ring for my second fight,” Power said.

“It’s great that my manager Kaz Evans for getting me these opportunities so soon, he's really looking after me at assassin boxing.

“Myself and my trainer Declan Geraghty have been training really hard for this too. I'm constantly improving under his guidance and I’ll continue to grow as a fighter with his help.

“Also, this trip wouldn’t be possible without my sponsors Exceed Fitness, Talbot Fitness Ballincollig and Alan Ross Events and their funding.

“My mother and my sister deserve a huge amount of credit for driving me to and from training every day and to Dublin on the weekends. But also for all the other years that no-one has heard about, I wouldn't be able to do this sport without their constant help and sacrifices.”