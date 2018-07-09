Ireland's U18 European Athletics heroes welcomed home in fitting fashion

Ireland's successful athletes from the European U18 Athletics Championships have received a fitting welcome home this evening.

Sophie O'Sullivan, Sarah Healy and Rhasidat Adeleke arrive home to Ireland. Picture: INPHO/Gary Carr

Sarah Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Sophie O’Sullivan all claimed medals with Ireland finishing seventh in the medals table in Hungary.

They were welcomed home to Dublin Airport and greeted by friends and family on their arrival.

Cork's Sarah Healy claimed two gold medals and two championship records as she showed her star quality.

She won the girls' 1500m in a time of 4:18.71 on Sunday after winning the girls' 3,000m in 9:18.05 on Friday.

Sarah Healy with friends after arriving into Dublin Airport. Picture: INPHO/Gary Carr

Rhasidat Adeleke picked up Ireland's third gold with the Tallaght runner winning the 200m race with a time of 23.5 seconds.

Sophie O'Sullivan, daughter of former 5000m World Champion Sonia, claimed a silver medal in 800m race with a time of 2:06.05.

Elsewhere there were more good performances from Ireland.

Rhasidat Adeleke with shows her gold medal to friends from Tallaght A.C. Picture: INPHO/Gary Carr

Patience Jumbo-Gula ran a championship record of 11.59 seconds in her 100m semi-final and she claimed 5th place in the final.

Brian Lynch also finished 26th in the boys' decathlon with a total of 6,306 points.