Ireland's Rugby World Cup 2019 games to be broadcast on eir Sport and RTÉ

Eir Sport and RTÉ have announced that all Ireland's 2019 Rugby World Cup matches will be shown live by both broadcasters.

The pair issued a statement today announcing that a sub-licensing agreement had been reached in relation to the World Cup in Japan.

Eir Sport, who are the primary rights holders, will show all 48 World Cup games live, include all Ireland games and they will also broadcast a daily highlights show.

RTÉ have secured the rights to broadcast 14 live matches which includes all Ireland games, the knockout stages and the final.

They will also show 16 nights of highlights.

Commenting on the announcement, Susan Brady, Managing Director of eir sport, said: "There has never been such an exciting time in Irish rugby and, following the recent win against the All Blacks, we’re heading to Japan with a real chance of lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy.

"Eir sport will be there every step of the way with all 48 games live including every Ireland game and the knock out stages.

"We are delighted to have come to this agreement with RTÉ which again shows the changing nature of the sports broadcasting landscape in Ireland where we’re happy to work together to give Irish sports fans the best possible choice and content."

READ MORE: Johnny Sexton named Rugby Writers of Ireland Player of the Year

Declan McBennett, Group Head, RTÉ Sport added: "The Rugby World Cup looks set to be a very exciting tournament next autumn and we are delighted to come to this agreement with eir sport to ensure that Irish audiences have a free-to-air front row seat to such significant games including all of Ireland’s games, the knockout stages and the final, on TV and online."

Eir sport won the rights to the tournament back in 2016 as part of an extensive rugby offering which included last year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup, which took place in Ireland.

Joe Schmidt's Ireland kick off the Rugby World Cup in Japan on September 22 against Scotland before games against the host nation on September 28, Russia on October 3 and Samoa on October 12.

The final will be played on November 2.