Ireland's man-of-the-match Chris Farrell 'unlikely to play again in Six Nations'

Ireland's centre problems have taken a turn for the worse as breakout star Chris Farrell was struck down in training today, writes Stephen Barry.

Farrell twisted his knee during today's open session and it has been confirmed the Munster centre has suffered some ligament damage.

The man-of-the-match against Wales is unlikely to be available for the remainder of the Six Nations.

Farrell had initially jogged on to rejoin the playing group.

“He jumped back into the huddle and was described as Lazarus by the lads,” Joe Schmidt joked after the session.

“He just got his foot caught and twisted and fell and then got a bit of a fright. He certainly was jogging around.

“I’ve just come from chatting to him and he says he is absolutely fine. We don’t suspect that there’s any issue there.”

However, a precautionary scan this afternoon revealed the bad news.

Ireland have already lost Lions pair Robbie Henshaw, who has undergone shoulder surgery, and Jared Payne, who hasn't played since last summer's tour due to recurring headaches.

However, Garry Ringrose trained today, after making his return from ankle surgery for Leinster last Friday, as did 21-year-old Munster centre Sam Arnold.