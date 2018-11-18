Ireland’s greatest ever victories

Ireland underlined their World Cup credentials with victory against New Zealand yesterday.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at Ireland's greatest wins.

Ireland 16-9 New Zealand, November 17, 2018

Ireland celebrate victory over New Zealand. (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland beat New Zealand at home for the first time on Saturday as Jacob Stockdale’s clever try decided the game.

Johnny Sexton added three penalties to his conversion as Ireland made a statement ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Ireland 40-29 New Zealand, November 5, 2016

Two years ago Ireland also toppled New Zealand when they beat them 40-29 in Chicago.

Robbie Henshaw’s late try sealed Ireland’s first win in 111 years against the All Blacks, while the city also celebrated the Cubs’ World Series victory that week too.

England 15-24 Ireland, March 17, 2018

The Ireland team celebrate winning the Grand Slam. (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ireland won just their third Grand Slam in their history with a thrilling victory on St Patrick’s Day last year.

First-half tries from Garry Ringrose, CJ Stander and Stockdale put them in control before Ireland held off England’s second-half fightback.

Wales 15-17 Ireland, March 21, 2009

Ireland’s team celebrated their first grand slam in 61 years in 2009. (David Jones/PA)

Ireland won their 11th Six Nations title and second grand slam when they beat Wales at the Millennium Stadium.

The visitors overturned a 6-0 half-time deficit with early second-half tries from Brian O’Driscoll and Tommy Bowe before Ronan O’Gara’s drop goal won it to record their first grand slam for 61 years.

First Grand Slam (1948)

Jack Kyle is credited with helping mastermind Ireland’s first Grand Slam title. (Paul Faith/PA)

Ireland won their first Grand Slam in 1948 when they completed the victory with a 6-3 win over Wales.

Jack Kyle played in all four games and is often credited with masterminding Ireland’s success.

- Press Association