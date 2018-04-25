Ireland's Daina Moorehouse takes gold at European Youth Championships

Ireland have won gold at the European Youth Championships in Italy.

Bray light-flyweight Daina Moorehouse dominated her Russian opponent to claim gold with a unanimous decision victory.

Leitrim's Dearbhla Rooney claimed a featherweight silver today.

Evelyn Igharo of Louth also took silver in the light welterweight category.

Sligo flyweight Dean Clancy fights for gold at around 5.15pm.

