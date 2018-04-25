Ireland's Daina Moorehouse takes gold at European Youth Championships

Ireland have won gold at the European Youth Championships in Italy.

Bray light-flyweight Daina Moorehouse dominated her Russian opponent to claim gold with a unanimous decision victory.

Daina Moorehouse (Ireland/Bray) = European Youth champion. Little woman, big set of skills! pic.twitter.com/uWC38VCUiU — Kevin Byrne (@KevByrneBox) April 25, 2018

Leitrim's Dearbhla Rooney claimed a featherweight silver today.

Evelyn Igharo of Louth also took silver in the light welterweight category.

Third medal of the day won with another European silver medal well earned by Evelyn Igharo in a hard fought bout. 3 medals today with 1 more to come. #TeamIreland 🇮🇪 — Bernard Dunne (@Bernard_Dunne) April 25, 2018

Sligo flyweight Dean Clancy fights for gold at around 5.15pm.