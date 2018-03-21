Ireland's cricket World Cup qualification hopes saved by ... the weather

Scotland appeared on course to beat the West Indies today - a result that would have ended Irish chances of automatic qualification for the finals.

But rain brought an early halt to the days play, with the West Indies winning via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

West Indies are going to #CWC19!



Scotland were beaten by 5 runs (DLS method) - read the match report at the link below.#WIvSCO REPORT ➡️ https://t.co/R1kHrl9E2S pic.twitter.com/x0oWAETSyv — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 21, 2018

Ireland still need the United Arab Emirates to beat Zimbabwe tomorrow if Friday's meeting with Afghanistan is to stay meaningful.

New #CWCQ table, permutations simpler now



☘️ to have any chance of qualifying 🇿🇼 must not beat 🇦🇪

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 must beat 🌴to qualify

🇿🇼 must beat 🇦🇪 to qualify

🌴qualify with win v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



If 🇦🇪 beat 🇿🇼 then any 2 of ☘️🇦🇫🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌴can qualify pic.twitter.com/joLs9rAxlg — Andrew Leonard (@CricketBadge) March 19, 2018

- Digital Desk