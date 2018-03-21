Ireland's cricket World Cup qualification hopes saved by ... the weather

Scotland appeared on course to beat the West Indies today - a result that would have ended Irish chances of automatic qualification for the finals.

But rain brought an early halt to the days play, with the West Indies winning via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Ireland still need the United Arab Emirates to beat Zimbabwe tomorrow if Friday's meeting with Afghanistan is to stay meaningful.


