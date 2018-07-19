Ireland's Adam Rooney swaps Aberdeen for England's fifth tier

Irish striker Adam Rooney has signed for Salford City leaving Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee.

The Dubliner has signed a three-year-deal with the National League side - who currently play in England's fifth tier.

Adam Rooney in Aberdeen colours. Picture: PA

The 30-year-old has played for Aberdeen since2013, scoring 66 goals in 142 appearances, as well as scoring the winning penalty to claim the Scottish League Cup in 2014.

In a statement on their website, Salford said it is "a fantastic signing and further indication, if any was needed, that the Ammies mean business yet again.

"We’d like to extend a warm welcome to Adam as the club enters yet another exciting chapter, this time in the National League."

Speaking about the move Rooney told Aberdeen in a final interview with the club that he felt it was time to move on.

"I just felt my time was coming to an end here and the opportunity came up at Salford. I spoke to my family about and I felt it would be a good opportunity for something new.

"I wasn’t keen to go somewhere else in Scotland and the move (to Salford) is something I’m really looking forward to taking part in and hopefully making a name for myself there.

Rooney said he felt there was plenty of ambition at his new club which influenced the move.

The plans and ambition Salford have really intrigues me and where they want to take it. But the other side of that is actually having to leave here.

"I certainly wasn’t booted out the door. Unfortunately, in football you feel your time comes to an end at certain periods in your career and you have to move on and we felt it was the right time for everyone."

Rooney has been capped at U21 level for Ireland but is yet to make an appearance for the senior side. He was included in the preliminary squad for the first time for the Euro 2016 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia by manager Martin O'Neill.

Salford have received plenty of attention in recent years after the club was taken over by five high-profile ex-Manchester United players.

Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Phil Neville, Gary Neville and Nicky Butt (along with businessman Peter Lim) bought the club in 2014 when they were a non-league side.

Their first season as owners was recorded in a BBC documentary, Class of '92: Out of Their League.