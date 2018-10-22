Ireland Women's U17s score 14-goal win to begin Euro qualifiers
22/10/2018 - 13:33:00Back to Soccer Sport Home
The Republic of Ireland have had a dream start to their Women's Under-17 European Championships qualification campaign.
Colin Bell's side have thrashed Albania 14-0 in Serbia.
Emily Kraft scored four goals, while Emily Whelan completed a hat-trick.
Second-half substitute Katelyn Keogh came off the bench to score two goals in two minutes.
Eabha O'Mahony and Jessica Ziu also nabbed a brace apiece, while Mia Dodd completed the 14-goal tally.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here