Ireland Women's squad named for World Cup qualifiers

Republic of Ireland Women's National Team head coach Colin Bell has named a 22-player squad for the upcoming FIFA 2019 World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and the Netherlands.

Ireland face their first home qualifying matches of the campaign at Tallaght Stadium in April, welcoming Slovakia on Friday, April 6, and European Champions the Netherlands on Tuesday, April 10.

They go into the two games unbeaten in the qualifying campaign so far with victories over Northern Ireland and Slovakia, and an impressive 0-0 draw against the Netherlands.

Player of the Year Harriet Scott has been ruled out of the two matches due to a collarbone injury whilst striker Stephanie Roche continues her spell on the sidelines with a long-term injury.

Megan Campbell is also a long-term absentee but Bell welcomes Aine O'Gorman back to the squad after the Peamount striker recovered from a knee injury.

Florida State University midfielder Megan Connolly also comes into the squad as well as UCD Waves winger Dearbhaile Beirne.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City), Amanda Budden (Cork City), Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Sophie Perry-Campbell (Brighton and Hove Albion), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Niamh Fahey (Bordeaux).

Midfielders: Tyler Toland (Maiden City), Megan Connolly (Florida State University), Karen Duggan (Peamount United), Denise O'Sullivan (NC Courage), Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne), Amy Boyle-Carr (Sion Swifts).

Attackers: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Ruesha Littlejohn (Celtic), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Claire O'Riordan (Wexford Youths), Dearbhaile Beirne (UCD Waves)

FIFA 2019 World Cup Qualifying Group Three - Fixtures

April 6: Republic of Ireland v Slovakia, Tallaght Stadium, KO 5pm

April 10: Republic of Ireland v The Netherlands, Tallaght Stadium, KO 7.30pm