Ireland Women beaten by England at Twickenham

Lydia Thompson scored a second-half hat-trick of tries as England wrapped up their autumn campaign with a 37-15 victory over Ireland at Twickenham.

England had led just 15-10 at half-time after Ireland responded to early tries from Heather Kerr, Kelly Smith and Vickii Cornborough with two of their own through Eimear Considine and Lauren Delany.

Thompson put England back in charge with two tries in quick succession after the break and completed her treble late on after a Claire Molloy reply. Catherine O'Donnell claimed England's final try with Katy Daley-McLean converting.

