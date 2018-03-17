Ireland win the Grand Slam at Twickenham!!!

England 15 Ireland 24

Ireland ignited the St Patrick's Day celebrations by completing a third ever Grand Slam as England collapsed to a 24-15 defeat that nudges them towards NatWest 6 Nations despair.

A record-extending 12th successive Irish victory was sealed at a canter as a 21-5 half-time lead at Twickenham established an unassailable position to elevate Joe Schmidt's class of 2018 alongside the heroes of 1948 and 2009.

Garry Ringrose and CJ Stander crossed before Jacob Stockdale plundered a record-breaking seventh touchdown of the tournament, claiming a try that was laced in irony due to the extension of the in-goal area in anticipation of snow.

Ireland's CJ Stander celebrates scoring a try. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

England have descended into crisis as their 14-Test unbeaten home record under Eddie Jones drew to a close, in the process registering a third successive loss and a first Championship defeat at Twickenham since 2012.

They must wait for the conclusion of Wales' clash with France in Cardiff to discover their final position in the table knowing that fifth would represent their lowest finish in Six Nations history.

More to follow…