Ireland v Wales in 60 Seconds

IRELAND 37 WALES 27

Key Moment: Ireland once again in this Six Nations needed to go past 80 minutes to secure victory and this time, three weeks after Johnny Sexton's drop-goal against France, it took a Jacob Stockdale intercept of Gareth Anscombe's do or die pass as the Welsh pushed for a late equaliser or better to seal all five points. Joey Carbery's conversion also denied the Welsh a losing bonus point.

Talking point: After a week of questions about Ireland's ability to cope with the loss of three Lions players to injury, the men in green proved in style that there is strength in depth being built in this squad. Three wins from three leaves the Irish on course for the title with this victory over Wales the most significant of the lot to date.

Key man: For a player filling Robbie Henshaw's boots and part of a rejigged and inexperienced midfield with Bundee Aki, Chris Farrell grabbed his chance on his Six Nations debut with some mighty defensive work and plenty of penetration going forward. A worthy man of the match winner.

Chris Farrell with Samson Lee of Wales. Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Ref watch: Glen Jackson enjoyed good dialogue with both captains throughout and also listened to his assistants to overturn a first-half scrum he had awarded Ireland when his touch judge spotted an illegal kick of the ball out of Dan Biggar's hands in the ruck. It cost the home side three points from the boot of Leigh Halfpenny.

Penalties conceded: Ireland 4 Wales 9

Injuries: After the attritional losses against Italy the last thing Ireland needed were more injuries and the sight of Keith Earls, Peter O'Mahony and Johnny Sexton each withdrawing after on-pitch treatment will be another worry for head coach Joe Schmidt.

Next up: Another down week in the Championship before Ireland return to action at the Aviva Stadium on March 10 to greet Scotland, In the meantime, Joe Schmidt will convene his frontliners for a mini training camp in Dublin next week with an open training session being staged at the Aviva tomorrow.