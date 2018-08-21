Ireland under-21 international secures loan move to Scottish Premiership leaders

Republic of Ireland under-21 defender Jimmy Dunne has moved to Hearts on loan until January.

He's made the switch after agreeing a new contract through to June 2020 with his parent club Burnley.

Dunne says he hopes to ease Hearts' defensive worries after they suffered a number of injuries in the first month of the new season.

