Ireland under-21 international secures loan move to Scottish Premiership leaders
Republic of Ireland under-21 defender Jimmy Dunne has moved to Hearts on loan until January.
He's made the switch after agreeing a new contract through to June 2020 with his parent club Burnley.
🎥 New loan signing Jimmy Dunne speaks to HeartsTV after joining the Jambos on loan— Heart of Midlothian (@JamTarts) August 21, 2018
👉 https://t.co/tLA8XgZjF6 pic.twitter.com/4ZINAZxN3J
Dunne says he hopes to ease Hearts' defensive worries after they suffered a number of injuries in the first month of the new season.
Let’s get crackin’ #Jambos💜 https://t.co/2NcFB4evbX— Jimmy Dunne (@jimmydunne70) August 21, 2018
Delighted to sign a new deal at Burnley! Can’t wait to get stuck in this season with Hearts⚽️ Massive opportunity for me 💜 https://t.co/IEb3hej0o3— Jimmy Dunne (@jimmydunne70) August 21, 2018
