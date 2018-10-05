Ireland under-19 women advance to Elite Round of European Championships

Republic of Ireland u-19s 3 - 0 Faroe Islands u-19s

The Republic of Ireland under-19 women qualified for the Elite Round of the UEFA Women's Under-19 Championships, after defeating the Faroe Islands 3-0 in Lithuania.

It was Ireland's second win after they defeated Lithuania 7-0 earlier this week to secure their spot in the Elite Round even before they face Ukraine on October 8.

Heather Payne was among the goals for Ireland in this 3-0 win.

Chloe Singleton, Heather Payne and Alannah McEvoy got the goals which ensured the three points in Marijampole on Friday afternoon.

Manager Dave Connell was pleased with the result as well as progression to the next phase of the competition. After the game, he said:

"We came to Lithuania, hoping to win our first two games and that's what we have done. It's great to qualify, but our focus now turns to Monday's game against Ukraine.

"The girls weren't as clinical today as they were against Lithuania, so there's plenty to work on over the weekend."

Republic of Ireland: Rachael Kelly; Rachel Baynes (Leah Brady 78), Roisin McGovern, Sadhbh Doyle (Aoife Slattery 78), Lucia Lobato (Doireann Fahey 78); Tiegan Ruddy, Megan Mackey (capt) (Ciara Fowler 66), Chloe Singleton; Isibeal Atkinson, Heather Payne, Carla McManus (Alannah McEvoy 46)

Faroe Islands: Eyðgerð Mikkelsen; Maria Á Lakjuni (Rutt Hjelm Gregersen 73), Rebekka J. Olsen, Julia Helena Dal Henriksen, Poula Andreasen; Jensa Kannuberg Tórolvsdóttir (Ása Stórá Carlsen 73), Sara Samson Lamhauge; Sanna Jacobsen, Marjun Óladóttir Danielsen (capt) (Sólvá Strøm Olsen 81), Julia Naomi Mortensen; Mona Rasmusdóttir (Victoria Á Lakjuni 88)

Referee: Elvira Nurmustafina (KAZ)

Digital Desk